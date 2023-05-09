Last week, the most-watched show on Netflix was ‘Firefly,’ after the release of its final seven episodes of Season 2. Howevet, that's no longer the case. Check out which show is now the most popular.

If you’re looking for something to watch on Netflix, the Top 10 list is always a good place to know what is popular on the platform. Last week, the most-watched show was ‘Firefly, Lane’ after the release of its final seven episodes of Season 2.

However, that’s no longer the case as the series, starring Katherine Heigl, is now in the second place of the Top 10. Meanwhile, other popular recently released series such as The Night Agent, The Diplomat and Sweet Tooth (Second Season) are also in the most-watched list.

Beef,Jewish Matchmaking and Workin’ Moms also top the list. However, the number one series this week is a period romance drama that has everyone swooning. Here, check out everything you need to know about it.

The Bridgerton spin-off ‘Queen Charlotte’ is the most watched show on Netflix

After being released on the platform on Thursday, ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton story’ has become the most-watched show not only in the US but worldwide. According to Variety, it has been watched 150 million hours.

The series was created and written by Shonda Rhimes, and it tells the story of the romance between Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio, and King George, portrayed by Corey Mylchreest. The prequel also dives into the past of Lady Danbury (played in the young version by Arsema Thomas) and Violet.

While the show was conceived as a limited series, Rhimes recently spoke about the possibility of making a second season of Queen Charlotte. “There have been questions, but I’m not having conversations about it yet,” she told EW.