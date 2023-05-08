The French action thriller 'AKA' isn't the one topping the most-watched list on Netflix this week. This Tom Hanks' dramedy has surpassed it with only a day on the platform.

Netflix: This Tom Hanks’ dramedy is the most-watched movie on the platform right now

Last week, the most-watched movie on Netflix was the French action-thriller ‘AKA,’ in which former soccer player Eric Cantona makes an appearance. However, the film was dethroned as the most popular on the platform by a new dramedy starring Tom Hanks.

Since his breakthrough in the 90s, Hanks has remained as one of the most beloved actors of his generation. The two-time Academy Award winner is known for classics such as ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ or ‘Saving Private Ryan.’

However, at almost 70 years old, Hanks is still appearing in big movies, such as Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Disney’s live-action adaptation of Pinocchio as Gepetto. Of course, he is also known for lending his voice to Woody in the Toy Story saga. But, what of his many movies is the most watched on Netflix right now?

'A Man Called Otto' with Tom Hanks triumphs on Netflix

‘A Man Called Otto’ is the number one movie on Netflix at the moment after being released on Sunday, May 7th. The film is based on the 2012 novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman, and it’s also a remake of the 2015 Swedish feature of the same name, which received two Academy Awards nominations.

The story follows a grumpy widower, Otto Anderson (Hanks), that forms an unlikely friendship with a quick-witted pregnant woman named Marisol (Mariana Treviño) who moves next door with her family.

The movie is directed by Marc Forster and written by David Magee (Life of Pi and The Little Mermaid). It has received generally favorable reviews, and it was a success at the box office with a gross of $109 million worldwide on a $50 million budget.