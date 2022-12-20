Netflix released its new political crime thriller The Recruit, which stars Noah Centineo. In only four days, the show has become one of the most-watched. Here, check out who plays Max in the series.

Netflix released its new political crime thriller The Recruit, which stars Noah Centineo. In only four days, the show has become one of the most-watched thanks to the action-packed plot and impressive cast.

The series revolves around the rookie lawyer Owen Hendricks, who is recruited to the CIA fresh out of law school. His life changes when he encounters a blackmail letter from a former agent threatening to reveal agency secrets.

This former asset is Max, who is trying to go public with the evidence of her past activities for the agency, and Owen will try to prevent an international incident. Max is played by actress Laura Haddock. Check out more about her.

Who is Laura Haddock? Her movies and TV shows

The 37-year-old actress has starred in several films and TV shows. She is known for the television dramas Da Vinci's Demons, The Capture and, especially, White Lines. In film, she played Star-Lord's mother, Meredith Quill, in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. She also appeared in 2017's Transformers: The Last Knight and Downton Abbey: A New Era.

Is Laura Haddock dating anyone?

Haddock was married to actor Sam Caflin from 2013 to 2019, when they announced their split. They share a son, Pip, and a daughter, Margot. Haddock was linked romantically

with her White Lines co-star Tom Rhys Harries, but nothing was ever confirmed.

Laura Haddock’s net worth

Per, Famous People Net Worth, Haddock has an estimated net worth of $5 million thanks to her career as an actress. However, little is known about her salary, as well as other endorsement deals.