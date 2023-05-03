Firefly Lane, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, has become one of the most watched shows on Netflix this week. Here's what we know about the future of the series.

The second part of Season 2 of ‘Firefly Lane,’ has become the most watched series on Netflix this week. The TV show stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as two-best friends, who have to face obstacles together.

The series, per Variety, has been watched 43.49 million hours after Netflix added the last seven episodes of Season 2. The story is based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, and it was created for TV by Maggie Friedman.

While the show was a success, Netflix previously announced that Season 2 will be the ending of the show. Many fans, of course, want more. However, Friedman has revealed the reason why the TV series won’t be continuing.

Why won't there be a 'Firefly Lane' Season 3?

Per Marie Claire, Jinny Howe, Netflix VP of drama series, said that they tried their best to honor Friedman’s vision and that’s why they decided to extend Season 2. “This felt like the most special and best way to deliver the series to the fans of the show while honoring Maggie’s vision at the same time," Howe said.

Meanwhile, Friedman revealed to Glamour that she had an “ongoing conversation” with Netflix, as she wanted to “to make sure that we get there (the finale) and don’t end on a cliffhanger and then something happens and we don’t complete it.”

Speaking to Tudum, she said she was glad to have a “fully satisfying journey, and for people who watch all the episodes to feel like we had closure," she told the outlet. "It was so important to me that I get to end on my own terms and tell the story that I wanted to tell. And we did that.”