Netflix is working on an adaptation of the beloved novel “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by author Taylor Jenkins Reid. Here, check out everything we know so far about this highly-anticipated project.

Netflix's 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo': Everything we know so far

If you’re a fan of Taylor Jenkins Reid, you will be happy to know that several novels by the author are coming to life. First, Daisy Jones and the Six will hit Amazon Prime Video; then One True Loves will be released in theaters and Netflix is working on an adaptation of the beloved “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.”

While Netflix has made several successful shows and movies, not all of their adaptations have worked. For example, their take on Jane Austen’s “Persuasion” was poorly received by critics and fans alike. And fans are already bothered by some decisions regarding this project.

To fans of the book, it doesn’t make sense to make the book into a movie as the depth of the story and details and it would make more sense to adapt it into a series. But, well, that won’t be the case. So, here’s everything we know so far about the project.

What is the plot of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

The story centers around Hollywood icon Evelyn Hugo, a world-famous movie star renowned for her controversial marital history. However, she is ready to tell-all about the story of each of her marriages after five decades of rumors in the tabloids.

Who is behind the adaptation ofThe Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

The novel is to be adapted by Liz Tigelaar, who is known for being the creator, showrunner, and executive producer for the successful Emmy-nominated Hulu miniseries Little Fires Everywhere. However, Reid work alongside Tigelaar on the project.

Who will be in the cast of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

There’s still no news about the cast. Of course, fans know who will be their choices. Jessica Chastain and Sadie Sink are always some of the choices to play Celia St. James (older and younger version), as well as Ana de Armas to play Evelyn Hugo.

When is the release date of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

There is no release date yet for the movie as the project is still in the early stages of pre-production. We wil let you know when that changes, so stay updated with this article.