Charlie Cox stars in the new Netflix's spy thriller "Treason," as an MI6 agent who has to deal with his past. Here, check out what critics are saying about this new miniseries.

While you might hear more about ‘Glass Onion’, if you’re in the mood for a thrilling series you might want to check out Netflix's new spy drama “Treason.” Starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil), the miniseries follows Adam, a MI6 agent who has to deal with his past while trying to save his family and his job.

Of course, Cox is well-known for his work as Matt Murdock. However, he is joined by two talented actresses: Oona Chaplin plays Maddy, Adam’s wife; and Olga Kurylenko plays Kara, who is Adam’s ex-girlfriend and also a threat.

This year, Netflix has released several hits, including Wednesday, Heartstopper and more. However, what are critics saying about this political drama? Check out the reviews and if the series is worth your attention.

Netflix’s Treason reviews: Fun and thrilling

The series has received mostly positive and mixed reviews, with most critics believing that the show is worth-watching, calling it fun and thrilling, despite the plot-holes. Also, the performances of Cox and company have been praised.

The Guardian gives the show three stars out of five, saying that if it was longer and gave more time to develop some of the plot devices it would be better. They also noted that Cox’s character offers a different type of personality for what a lead spy thriller usually is.

Meanwhile, the London Evening Standard describes the series as “exciting, breathless and full of twists and turns,” despite not being able to “measure up to the other new spy offerings out there.”

On the other hand, the Financial Times believes that “Every potentially suspenseful development is undermined by slack characterisations and exchanges which spell out, but fail to convey, the high stakes involved.”