Netflix is putting a new generation of talented tennis players on the spotlight with their new docuseries ‘Break Point,’ which will follow Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Taylor Fritz. Maria Sakkari and more. Check out everything you need to know about it.

Netflix’s tennis documentary: When is ‘Break Point’ coming out, episodes and all you need to know

After the success of ‘F1: Drive to Survive,’ Netflix joined forces with the ATP and the WTA to bring ‘Break Point,’ a new tennis docu-series which will follow some of the new generation talents of the racket. Here, check out all you need to know about the production.

The show, produced by the same team of ‘Drive to Survive,’ follows the ups and downs of being a pro-player chasing the glory that stars such as Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have conquered.

According to the series logline, it will capture the “changing of the guard,” while also showcasing “the sheer volume of blood, sweat and smashed rackets that goes into being the best of the best” during the 2022 season.

Break Point: Which players are featured in the series?

The series will follow some of the young top players of both ATP and WTA Tour. The main focus will be on Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini, Taylor Fritz, Ons Jabeur, Nick Kyrgios, Casper Ruud, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari and Ajla Tomljanović.

However, players such as Thanasi Kokkinakis, Sloane Stephens, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Stefanos Tsitsipas will also be featured. Meanwhile, tennis legends such as Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick and John McEnroe, will be giving their insight.

Break Point’s release date and episodes

The series has a total of 10 episodes. The first batch of 5 episodes will premiere on January 13th, meanwhile episodes 6-10 will land in June 2023. These is the episode guide, with which player will be featured in:

Part I

Episode 1: Australian Open

Key Players: Nick Kyrgios (Australia), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Nick’s doubles partner, Australia)

Episode 2: Australian Open

Key Players: Matteo Berrettini (Italy), Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia)

Episode 3: Indian Wells

Key Players: Maria Sakkari (Greece), Taylor Fritz (USA)

Episode 4: Madrid

Key Players: Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Paula Badosa (Spain)

Episode 5: French Open

Key Players: Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada), Casper Ruud (Norway)

Part II

Tournaments featured:

Wimbledon

Eastbourne

Queens

US Open

WTA Finals

ATP Finals

*This article will be updated.