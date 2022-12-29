The new year brings with it many superstitions according to each culture and also according to where you are in the world. Here, check which are the most popular ones to start the next year in the best way.

2023 here we come! New Year's Eve is the last celebration of the year and not only comes with festivities, but it is also full of traditions and superstitions that have been installed over the years. One of the recurring activities on the night of December 31 is to see the great faceted crystal sphere descending in Times Square.

This year, both Christmas and the upcoming holiday fell on Saturday and Sunday. This means that many stores have decided to remain closed, as well as some services. One of the clearest cases is that of banks, as customer service will not work during the weekend. Only ATMs will be available.

Each culture lives with its own set of beliefs and most of the superstitions in force in the United States were installed by immigrants from Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America. These have enriched the American traditions and here we tell you which are the ones that continue to be used during the midnight of the last day of the year...

What are the New Year's Superstitions?

Get a midnight kiss - It is believed that if you kiss someone you love when the clock strikes midnight, those feelings will continue for the next 12 months.

Eat 12 grapes at midnight - Originally from Spain, it is believed to be destined to bring you luck for the coming year. For this reason, it is necessary to eat 12 grapes, no more and no less, at midnight (one for each month).

Filling the cabinets - It is considered bad luck to start the new year with empty cupboards, as it indicates poverty and some difficulties.

Opening doors at midnight - It should actually be just before midnight, so you can let out the old year and welcome in the new.

Don't clean the house - It is considered unlucky, as you could wash or sweep away any luck you possess. Dishes and laundry are also included.

Don't cry - Shedding tears in the new year could set in motion a year of sadness.

Don't eat lobster - Many cultures believe that eating lobsters before midnight brings bad luck because they move backwards, thus setting you up for a year of mishaps.

Don't leave the house until someone enters first - It is believed that the person who enters will also say something of what awaits you in the new year.

Make enough noise - A good option would be rattles or even fireworks. The noise is believed to ward off evil spirits and omens.

Avoid eating chicken - Similar to lobster. It is believed that because chickens have wings, ollos have wings, all your luck could fly.

Carrying an empty suitcase - In Colombia it is traditional to walk an empty suitcase around the house, as it is a symbol of new adventures.

Were you born on New Year's Day? - It is believed that children born during the new year will be lucky throughout their lives, especially if you are born at midnight.