The last holiday of the year is upon us and it's time to start 2023 with renewed energy. While some households have spent the last week organizing preparations, there are many who have not yet made any preparations. Many of the retail stores and some services will be closed during the eve and on Sunday.
For this reason, remember to get everything you need before the evening of Saturday the 31st. In case you are planning to stay at home, it is the ideal night to do several activities that you have been postponing for a while. The first day of the year continues to be a time of reflection on the year that has just ended.
New Year's Eve is usually surrounded by many traditional rituals and activities. Each culture lives with its own set of beliefs and most of the superstitions in the United States were installed by immigrants. These have enriched American traditions and in case you want to know what they are, check here to see which ones are still used during midnight on the last day of the year.
13 fun things to do on New Year's Eve
- Watch the Time's Square Ball Drop
- Set mini resolutions for the coming year
- Watch a New Year's Eve-themed movie
- Go dancing
- Write gratitude cards to those who helped you through
- New Year’s Eve Scramble
- Manifest your goals
- Go to Kansas City New Year's Eve 2022- 2023 at The Temple XIII
- Watch the fireworks over the Mississippi River in New Orleans
- Go to the Bruno Mars concert at the Dolby Live at the Park MGM, on December 31st
- Attend the Time of Your Life Festival (Bush, Sugar Ray, etc.) on Fremont Street on December 31
- Whiskey row boot drop in Prescott, Arizona
- Watch the MoonPie fall in Mobile, Alabama