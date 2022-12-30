2023 is just one day away and it's time to start planning what the night will bring. Here, check out the best activities to welcome the new year in the best way.

The last holiday of the year is upon us and it's time to start 2023 with renewed energy. While some households have spent the last week organizing preparations, there are many who have not yet made any preparations. Many of the retail stores and some services will be closed during the eve and on Sunday.

For this reason, remember to get everything you need before the evening of Saturday the 31st. In case you are planning to stay at home, it is the ideal night to do several activities that you have been postponing for a while. The first day of the year continues to be a time of reflection on the year that has just ended.

New Year's Eve is usually surrounded by many traditional rituals and activities. Each culture lives with its own set of beliefs and most of the superstitions in the United States were installed by immigrants. These have enriched American traditions and in case you want to know what they are, check here to see which ones are still used during midnight on the last day of the year.

13 fun things to do on New Year's Eve