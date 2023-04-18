PSG star Neymar has announced he is expecting his second child with his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. Here's everything you need to know about the couple and the exciting news.

PSG star Neymar has announced he is expecting a child with his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi. The couple revealed the news on Instagram, sharing two photos of them showing off her baby bump.

“We dream of your life, we plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with a brother, grandparents, aunties and aunties who already love you so much!” they wrote in the caption in Portuguese.

“Come soon son/daughter, we are looking forward to you!” and close the statement citing a Bible passage: “Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born, I set you apart. Jeremiah 1:5"

How many kids does Neymar have?

Neymar, 31, also shares 11-year-old Davi Lucca with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas. She is often seen with the family. His son born when he was only 19-year-old. Meanwhile, this will be Biancardi, 29, first child.

Neymar and Biancardi have been linked romantically since 2021, but they confirmed their relationship in January 2022. Biancardi is a model, Instagram influencer, as well as a businesswoman, as she is the owner of the clothing brand Long Island.

Many of Neymar's teammates and colleagues have commented on the publication, including Brazil players Vinicius Jr. and Richarlison, as well as PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. The post already has more than 4 million likes.