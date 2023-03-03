Neymar is a player, on and off the field it seems. There have been widespread reports about the Brazilian stars' behavior outside the pitch with women, now a volleyball player from Sao Paulo is speaking up.

Key Alves is a 23-year-old reality TV star as well as model and volleyball player. She has an Onlyfans account as well as 7.6 million followers on Instagram. Alves stated that Neymar sent her a message and made a proposition that was not to her liking.

According to Alves, Neymar wanted to sleep with her and her twin sister Keyt. Alves has told Brazilian television that the PSG star “made a huge mistake” with both of them.

Key Alves on Neymar’s out of order messages

According to Alves, "Do you know what (Neymar) said? That if he could have sex with both of us. It was his mistake. If he had sent a message to me, I would already be there in Paris. He made a mistake with us".

Alves revealed she got the messages on Brazil’s biggest TV show, Big Brother, Neymar has yet to respond to the allegations. The volleyball star has admitted that Onlyfans and her digital content has helped launch her fame and provided a good foundation moneywise.

“Like it or not, virtual platforms today are my biggest income. I earn about 50 times more with them than with volleyball. And more on OnlyFans, because the monthly price is fixed” Alves stated to O Globo. Alves has even mentioned that it is not far-fetched for her to make around 20,000 euros weekly.