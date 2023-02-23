The Voice is back and with several changes. Niall Horan is one of the new coaches and soon we will see how he performs his new job, especially when it comes to choosing talents. Here, check out how much he will charge to occupy the red chair.

Niall Horan is one of the new additions to the 23rd season of The Voice and in a few weeks we will see him performing his role as a coach for the first time. The singer and former One Direction member has assured that he is thrilled to participate in the most popular singing competition on television, which will air on NBC, Peacock and fuboTV (who is offering a one-week free trial).

"The great part is picking the team, you get to pick a team of ten and that is great, it's pressing the red button, out pitching Kelly Clarkson - it's all that kind of stuff, that's the great part. Then the rest of it is picking songs for people - which I love, coming up with musical arrangements with the band and the artist, which is really cool. It is a lot more interactive than I thought it would be with the artists", he confessed to RTE 2fm.

While he is really happy with his new job as a judge, there is something that does not make him too happy and he said he hates it. This is the fact of seeing how the contestants go home, either because of the battles against other artists or the fact of not being chosen to enter the competition. "That's when the empathy side of things kicks in and I don't think I'll ever lose that because I know exactly what it is like to stand on the other side of someone who has got your future in their hands", he said.

How much money does Niall Horan get paid on The Voice?

Coaches' salaries have been varying depending on the season and the artist occupying the red jury chair. According to several reports, Blake Shelton has earned $13 million during his 10th season in 2016, since he has been present since the first edition of the show. On the other hand, Camila Cabello has received a salary of $8 million during season 22.

So it is estimated that Niall will receive a check between $8 million and $11 million for his work on the new season of The Voice. This sum of money will add quite a bit to his fortune, which currently stands at $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.