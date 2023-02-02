Nick Offerman is one of the actors who revolutionized The Last of Us with his appearance in the third episode of the hit HBO series. Here, check out everything about the actor, such as his net worth, his personal life and more.

Nick Offerman has been trending since his performance in the third episode, titled Long Long Time, of the hit series The Last of Us. The actor starred in an intense love story between his character Bill and Frank, as well as how they managed to survive the cordyceps fungus pandemic and how they met Joel and Tess.

Many fans have been blown away by the plot of the latest release and the adaptation continues to take shape and take on an identity of its own, outside of the acclaimed video game. Offerman confessed during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show, that he had a strong addiction to Naughty Dog's original content and lost many weeks of his time playing it.

The creators of the series were right to hire the actor, but he was not the first choice for the role; they wanted Con O'Neill as Bill. However, he turned down the role due to a scheduling conflict and Nick got the character. Some of the many viewers have called the episode the best ever made in the history of television.

Who is Nick Offerman?

Nick Offerman was born on June 26, 1970 in Minooka, Illinois. So he is currently 52 years old. He grew up there, where his father Ric was a social studies teacher at a school near Channahon. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1993. That same year, he founded with his friends, the Defiant Theatre, a Chicago-based theater company.

He is not only an actor, but also works as a screenwriter and carpenter. He is a professional boat builder and has a side business related to the world of woodworking. He builds furniture and various other structures such as canoes and boats in his workshop. In 2008 he released an educational DVD, called Fine Woodstrip Canoe Building with Nick Offerman, with the help of Jimmy Diresta.

He lived in Chicago during the 90's and participated in theater companies such as Steppenwolf, Goodman and Wisdom Bridge. In the former he also worked as a fight choreographer and master carpenter. At that time he met Amy Poehler, who was heavily involved in the city's improvisational comedy scene.

Eventually, he acted in films like November in 2004, Cursed, Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous and Sin City in 2005, The Men Who Stare at Goats in 2009 and The Kings of Summer in 2013. But popularity did not come until he participated in the American comedy series Parks and Recreation, where he played Ron Swanson.

Is Nick Offerman single?

No, the actor is married to Megan Mullally. She is known for starring in the series Will & Grace, where Offerman guest starred in the Thanksgiving episode and in King of Queens as a homeless man. They worked together on several occasions, as he participated in the talk show The Megan Mullally Show and she had a recurring supporting role on Parks and Recreation as Tammy, his character's second ex-wife.