Jennifer Lawrence will star in the upcoming raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings,” which is about a woman who dates a 19-year-old after answering an ad made by his parents. Check out when is coming out.

After starring in the AppleTV+ drama ‘Causeway,’ Jennifer Lawrence’s next move will be Sony’s raunchy comedy “No Hard Feelings,” in which she plays a woman who answers an ad of “helicopter” parents to date their 19-year-old boy before he goes to college.

The movie is directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who also wrote the script with John Phillips. Stupnitsky is very familiar with the genre, after working on the coming-of-age movie “Good Boys” (2019), “Bad Teacher” (2011) “Year One” (2009).

Apart from Lawrence, the cast includes Andrew Barth Feldman as Percy, Matthew Broderick as his father and Laura Benanti as his mother. ‘The Bear’ star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also appears, plus Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Scott MacArthur and more.

When is ‘No Hard Feelings’ coming out?

The film is set to be released in theaters on June 23. Sony won a reportedly “highly competitive” bid over the movie, which is also produced by Jennifer Lawrence. Other studios such as Apple, Netflix, and Universal Pictures wanted the film. It will have a theatrical-exclusive release.

Trailer of ‘No Hard Feelings’

In the trailer, we can see Lawrence’s Maddie be desperate to try to save her childhood home, which makes her answer the ad of Percy’s parents to sleep with her son. It also features several funny scenes. Check it out: