Two-time Oscar nominee for Best Actor, Ryan Gosling has proven to be one of the most interesting talents of his generation. The 41-year-old Canadian has built a career filled with unpredictable choices which showcase his range: from action movies to musicals, from comedy to drama.

This year, Gosling will star opposite Margot Robbie in the upcoming Barbie live-action movie (July 21), directed by Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig; and is attached to lead a Hollywood’s remake of the 80’s series “The Fall Guy.”

While he is not short on projects, we asked the artificial-intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to write a movie with him as the main character. This tool, developed by OpenAI, uses natural language processing to create humanlike conversational dialogue, and it's been rapidly used to create written content. So, how could be Gosling's next role? Check out what the AI tool came up with.

ChatGPT writes a movie for Ryan Gosling: The Last Man of Earth

ChatGPT imagines that Ryan Gosling could star in a sci-fi drama titled "The Last Man of Earth," as Dr. Mark Adams, a scientist who has been trying to find a cure for a deadly virus that has ravaged the planet. However, the virus spread too far and too fast, leaving him as the only surviving human on earth…

Supposedly, because after almost losing his mind for being lonely, he will stumble upon a mysterious woman,who is also immune to the virus. Will they find a cure? Are other humans alive? Well, someone will have to write the screenplay for us to find out, but surely we can see some similarities with ‘I Am Legend.’

Who could co-star with Gosling?

So, if Gosling has the leading role, who will star with him? Yes, you guessed it, ChatGPT would totally reunite him with Emma Stone, due to her “versatility as an actress” and “ability to bring depth and complexity to her characters.” Other options for supporting roles include Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali.

So, what do you think? While this is made as a purely speculative thing, the Writer’s Guild of America West (WGA) is proposing that AI can help write scripts, so long it does not affect a writer's credits or residuals. The goal is that the AI generated ideas won’t be classified as ‘literary material’ or ‘source material’ to create or rewrite union contract-covered work.