Noah Centineo stars in the new Netflix series ‘The Recruit,’ in which he says goodbye to his good boy image and welcomes a new side of him. Fans are loving him more than ever, and want to learn more about this actor.

The new political crime thriller revolves around the rookie lawyer Owen Hendricks, who is recruited to the CIA as his first job. He soon realizes that the stakes are high when he has to deal with a former asset trying to reveal agency secrets.

While it's definitely a change of tone from his previous rom-com roles, Centineo shines alongside co-star Laura Haddock, who plays Max in the series. Here, check out more about him.

How old is Noah Centineo?

Noah Centineo was born on May 9, 1996 in Miami, Florida. He is 26 years old. He started acting in 2009, with minor roles in Disney Channel shows such as Austin & Ally and Shake It Up, with Zendaya.

How tall is Noah Centineo?

As reported by J-14, Centineo is 6 feet 1 inch tall. Per the source, the actor used to joke that he was 6 feet 4 inches tall before realizing he was 6 feet 1 inch. He is one of the tallest members of the cast.

Noah Centineo’s movies and TV shows

After appearing on Disney Channel movies, Centineo was cast asJesus Adams Foster in Freeform's drama series The Fosters. He has appeared in films such as SPF-18, Charlie’s Angels and Black Adam. However, he is mostly known for portraying Peter Kavinski in the ‘To All The Boys’ trilogy. For Netflix, he also starred in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser (2018), and The Perfect Date (2019).

What is Noah Centineo’s net worth?

His estimated net worth is $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Besides movies and TV shows, Centineo starred in Camila Cabello’s music video for Havana. He has won a People's Choice Award, Teen Choice Award, Kids' Choice Award, and MTV Movie + TV Award.