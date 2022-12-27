The year is almost coming to an end, so it's time to revisit Nostradamus' predictions and see which ones came true. Check the list below.

2022 is coming to an end, and it was an eventful year. So, it’s time to revisit Nostradamus’ predictions for this year to know if they came true or not. And, while you’re at it, you can also read the new list of prophecies for 2023.

To give context, this French philosopher and astrologer is known for supposedly having predicted several events. He wrote a book of poems titled “The Prophecies,” which was published for the first time in 1555.

While his “predictions” are vague, written in symbolic language, many people believe that he has accurately predicted several historical events. He also didn’t mention a date for them, but they are based on astronomical movements. So, what did Nostradamus get right for 2022? Check the full list.

The 2022 predictions that Nostradamus ‘got right’

War in Europe/France

Well, the on-going Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can certainly count as war in Europe. However, Nostradamus referred more to France: “Blue-head shall white-head / harm in such degree / As France’s good to both shall e’er amount.” Of course, France has a leadership role when it comes to political matters in the old continent.

Starvation and inflation

You can also say that he got it right. After two years into the pandemic, as well as the aforementioned war in Ukraine, this year was marked by a global economic crisis, with inflation and problems in the supply chains, shortages (especially in Europe) and more.

Climate change

Another “prediction” that came true. 2022 was one of the warmest years, with Europe experiencing several heat waves during the months of June-August, and in Africa, droughts have gotten worse.

Rise of Artificial Intelligence

So, Nostradamus wrote: “The Moon in the full night over the high mountain, / The new sage with a lone brain sees it: / By his disciples invited to be immortal, / Eyes to the south. Hands in bosoms, bodies in the fire.” Many people interpret this about AI, which has gotten more and more present in our lives.