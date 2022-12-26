Nostradamus is one of the most famous “prophets,” as it is believed that he predicted several historical events. Here, check out what could happen in 2023, according to his prophecies.

2023 is almost here, and that means that is time to start searching prophecies for the new year. After 12 eventful months that included many political and economical changes, it’s fair to say that people would like a more peaceful new year. However, Nostradamus’ prophecies are far from it.

Nostradamus is one of the most famous “prophets,” as it is believed that he predicted events such as the atomic bomb or the September 11 terrorist attacks. He was a French philosopher, and wrote a book of poets called “Les Prophétes.”

Despite the fact that the book was published in 1555, every year people want to find out if Nostradamus left some kind of vision for the future. Here, check out some of his supposed prophecies for 2023.

Nostradamus’ predictions for 2023: More war, Mars, and more

Before saying what 2023 might have in store according to Nostradamus, it’s worth saying that his predictions are extremely vague, as they were written as quartets and with symbolic language. Also, there are no specific dates for them, as they were based on astrological movements. Here are the 2023 predictions, according to the Economic Times of India and Marca:

The mission to Mars

Nostradamus wrote: "celestial fire when the lights of Mars go out.” Of course, this could be anything but, as Elon Musk and other tech billionaires are trying to “colonize” Mars, it could refer to that. As it says “the lights of Mars go out,” it’s being interpreted as a setback.

A new Pope

Apparently, Nostradamus wrote about a change of guard in the highest authority of the Catholic church. So, Pope Francis could leave his charge and he would be the “last real Pope,” meaning that the new one will cause controversy.

World War III

Well, if 2022 was marked by the on-going invasion of Ukraine, people are interpreting this words as the beginning of World War III: "Seven months of the Great War, people killed by evil deeds.”

Global Warming

This was also part of the 2022 bingo, and Nostradamus (and scientists, for that matter) predicted that temperatures would increase further and sea levels would rise to unanticipated heights.