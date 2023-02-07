Gina Rodriguez stars in the new comedy 'Not Dead Yet,' in which she portrays a journalist who starts seeing death people after being assigned to write obituaries. Here, check out when and how you can watch the premiere.

'Not Dead Yet' with Gina Rodriguez: When and how to watch or stream the series premiere

Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez will be back at the center of a new comedy series on ‘Not Dead Yet.’ The actress, known for her role of Jane Villanueva in The CW’s Jane The Virgin, will be playing journalist Nell Serrano, who after accepting an offer to write obituaries starts watching ghosts.

[Watch Not Dead Yet free on FuboTV]

The series will focus on Serrano, not only as she develops this new paranormal talent, but as she tries to rebuild her life back in the States after a broken engagement in London. It is an adaptation of Alexandra Potter’s book Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up.

The series also stars Hannah Simone (New Girl), Lauren Ash (Superstore), Rick Glassman (As We See It), Josh Banday (Upload) and Angela Gibbs (On My Block, Black Jesus). Here, check out when and how to watch the premiere.

When can I watch the premiere of ‘Not Dead Yet’?

The debut episode of ‘Not Dead Yet,’ titled “Pilot,” will air on ABC Wednesday at 8:30 PM (ET) and that same night the second episode (Not a Tiger Yet) will be out too immediately after (9:30 PM).