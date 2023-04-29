Troian Bellisario is set to make her return to television and this time it will be in a new series, titled On Call. Here, check out all you need to know.

The Pretty Little Liars actress is back in the ring and this time with On Call, a half-hour drama series that will fill screens with suspense and action. Troian Bellisario will star in the story, while Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television will produce.

Deadline confirmed that the first season will have a total of eight episodes, with Ben Watkins as showrunner and Elliot Wolf as executive producer. Dick Wolf's son talked about making the production as a drama series during 2021 and assured that now is the ideal time to do it.

"Everything old is new again. In 1958 there were 40 half-hour dramas and five one-hour dramas on television. Five years later, the numbers basically reversed. This is the perfect time to revive the half-hour format. It's the popcorn of television. You can watch six episodes during a three-hour binge", Wolf said and Deadline reported.

Who is the cast of On Call?

Troian Bellisario will play Traci Harmon, a veteran officer who is content with her job and must struggle to find her place in the department as she trains the next generation of officers. The actress will share the lead role with Brandon Larracuente (The Good Doctor), who will play Alex Diaz, an aspiring Latino who struggles to be optimistic as he faces challenges as a police officer.

What is On Call about?

IMDb posted a short description of the show, stating that the story "Follows a pair of police officers on patrol as they respond to a new radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve incidents". On Call will follow these two characters who are partners and must navigate the modern politics of the department and the streets of Long Beach.

When will On Call be released and on what platform?

It is not yet known exactly when the series will premiere but it is estimated to be in late 2023 or early 2024. On Call will join the Amazon Prime Video catalog, so we will have to wait to see if the episodes will be released weekly or all together.