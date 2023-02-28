Some of the most-demanded stars are starring in the upcoming adaptation of “On Swift Horses,” including Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Check out what you need to know about this project.

Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi has several projects in the works. Apart from being cast as Elvis for the upcoming biopic by Sofia Coppola, “Priscilla,” the Australian will also be part of the star-studded adaptation of Shannon Pufahl’s debut novel “On Swift Horses.”

Alongside Elordi, “Normal People” and “Under the Banner of Heaven” star Daisy Edgar-Jones will also appear. Edgar-Jones recently made her first feature film “When the Crawdads Sing,” also a book adaptation.

The book is being adapted by Bryce Kass and the film is directed by Daniel Minahan. Minahan has worked in some successful shows such as Game of Thrones, House of Cards, and Six Feet Under. Check out everything you need to know.

What is the plot of On Swift Horses?

The movie is set in the 1950s, and will follow anewlywed couple, Lee and Muriel, as well as Julius, Lee's charismatic younger brother. While Lee and Muriel are trying to settle down in Kansas after his return from the Korean War, Julius and Muriel’s relationship will take a dark turn as they deal with an affair and other secrets.

Who else is in the cast of On Swift Horses?

Elordi will play Julius, while Edgar-Jones will portrait Muriel. Dopesick’s Will Poulter will star as Lee, and other cast members include Diego Calva, fresh from Babylon, and Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless).

Does ‘On Swift Horses’ have a release date?

The movie is being filmed in Los Angeles, but there is no release date yet. It’s expected to come out sometime in 2024. Ley Line and FirstGen are financing alongside Wavelength, while Peter Spears and FirstGen’s Mollye Asher are executive producing.