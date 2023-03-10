We are just two days away from the most important film industry awards: the Oscars. Here, check which channel will be broadcasting the ceremony and at what time.

The arrival of a new awards season not only means that the stars are ready to be recognized again, but also that the countdown to a new edition of the Oscars begins. This year's competition is not easy, as many important works and artists have been nominated in the same category, such as Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh.

Both actresses have been nominated for Best Actress for their work in Todd Field's Tár and Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once. In addition, many young actors have dominated the lists and some are even favorites to win in the most important categories, as is the case of Austin Butler.

Before the awards ceremony takes place, we will see how the celebrities arrive at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to make their way through the luxurious red carpet. It's time for fashion and extravagant styles to steal the show and then head to their respective seats to kick off the evening. Here, check out which channel to watch them on...

What channel will the Oscars 2023 be on?

The Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC and the coverage will begin early, as the special Countdown to the Oscars will be shown prior to the ceremony. This special is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM and then give way to the awards ceremony at 8 PM. However, this will not be the only way to watch the event, as fuboTV (7-days free trial) will also be broadcasting it live at the same time.