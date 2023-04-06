One Direction broke up eight years ago and it's still hurting. Fans have been waiting for a reunion for a long time and it seems that one of the former members of the band is doing everything possible to make it happen.

The split of One Direction, one of the most famous boy bands in the world, caused a huge stir when it was announced in 2015, eight years ago. All of the members have rebuilt their lives and careers, some with more success than others. Harry Styles has established himself as one of the most prolific and successful artists in the industry over the years.

Niall Horan has established himself as one of the most listened to singers and is currently one of the judges on season 23 of The Voice, along with Chance the Rapper and veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. While Louis Tomlinson, who released his documentary All of Those Voices in March, and Zayn Malik have led a quiet, music-filled life.

Liam Payne is the one who has been left behind after making some harsh comments about his former bandmates during an interview with Logan Paul for the amateur boxer's podcast, titled Impaulsive. There, the For You singer spoke ill of Malik, where he said that they did not have a good relationship and that someone in the band had thrown him into a wall after a performance.

Is Liam Payne looking for a reunion with his One Direction bandmates?

After his unfortunate comments about his former bandmates, Liam has received a lot of hate from fans of One Direction and the rest of the now solo singers. The last time he was seen with one of them was with Louis Tomlinson after making a small appearance at the launch of his documentary All of Those Voices in March this year.

However, Daily Mail has claimed that the singer is desperate for a reunion of the iconic band in order to relaunch his career in the music industry. Ok! Magazine reported that the 29-year-old star has been trying to get in touch with the remaining members for a small reunion.

A close source told the media "Liam is desperate to get back on the road with the boys. His solo career hasn't remained as successful as he hoped it would, and work has become stagnant for him. In contrast, he can see how well Harry is doing and he'd love that level of stardom for himself. He knows he's somewhat fallen out of favour with the public, and believes the only way he'll be able to win back his fans is with a One Direction reunion".