Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel ‘One True Loves’ will come to the big screen with an adaptation by Andy Fickman. The film will star Phillipa Soo, Luke Bracey and Simu Liu. Here, check out when and how to watch it in the US.

It’s Taylor Jenkins Reid’s world and we are just living in it. At least, when it comes to film and TV adaptations of her best selling novels. First, it will be the turn for ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ to become a miniseries for Prime Video (out on March 3), and then it will come ‘One True Loves’.

The latter will be a film starring Luke Bracey, fresh from ‘Maybe I Do’ with Emma Roberts; Phillipa Soo, most known for Hamilton: The Musical; and Marvel’s Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, who will be leading his first romance movie.

The movie follows Emma (Soo), who has moved on after losing her husband (Jesse) Bracey in an accident on their first anniversary with her best friend Sam (Liu). However, while she is preparing to marry Sam, Jesse reappears, leaving her torn between her two great loves.

‘Ones True Loves’ release date: When and how to watch it online and in theaters

The film, which is produced by Highland Film Group, BuzzFeed Studios among others, and distributed by The Avenue, is set to have a theatrical release on April 7, 2023. However, it’s already been announced that the film will also be released on VOD and On Demand a few days later.

‘One True Loves,’ which is directed by Andy Fickman, will have its digital release on April 14, and On Demand on April 28. But there’s still no announcement about which platform the movie will be available to watch.

The script was adapted by Taylor Jenkins Reid herself and her husband Alex Jenkins Reid. Apart from the lead trio, the rest of the cast includes: Tom Everett Scott, Michaela Conlin, Lauren Tom and Michael O'Keefe.

*This article will be updated.