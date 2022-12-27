Netflix’s new spy drama ‘Treason’ stars Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin as the main characters. Here, check out more about Chaplin’s life and work, such as her age, other projects and more.

Netflix’s new spy drama ‘Treason’ stars Charlie Cox, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin as the main characters. The series follows MI6 agent Adam Lawrence (Cox), while he has to deal with his Russian ex-girlfriend (Kurylenko) who is threatening to reveal his secret.

Chaplin portrays Adam’s wife, Maddy, who starts to suspect that her husband is not being entirely truthful to her. One of the series’ main attractions is that it centers more on the love triangle, than the political drama, which is also important.

However, Cox, Kurylenko and Chaplin’s performances are key to maintain the audience into the drama. Here, check out everything you need to know about Chaplin, such as her age, movies, personal life and more.

How old is Oona Chaplin?

Chaplin was born 4 June 1986, so she is 36 years old. She was born in Madrid, Spain. She is the daughter of English-American actress Geraldine Chaplin and Chilean cinematographer Patricio Castilla.

Oona Chaplin’s relationships: Is she married?

There's not much information about her personal life. However, it is reported that she is currently single. She was in a relationship with British actor Alex Lanipekun, but she hasn’t been linked with anyone recently.

Oona Chaplin’s movies and TV shows

Chaplin is most known for her performances as Zilpha Geary in the 2017 mystery thriller Taboo, and Talisa Maegyr in Game of Thrones. However, she is set to appear in the upcoming sequels Avatar 3 and 4. Other films in which she has appeared in, are: Powder Room, What if…, Purgatorio, Dancing for my Havana, Realive and Anchor and Hope.

How much is Oona Chaplin’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chaplin’s net worth is estimated to be $7 million. Besides her work as an actress, her family is also wealthy, as she is the niece of maternal grandmother Oona O'Neill, Charlie Chaplin’s fourth and final wife.