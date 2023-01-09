The awards season will kick off in January with the Golden Globes and it will end with the Academy Awards in March. However, there is a lot of expectation surrounding the nominees. Here, check out when the contenders will be announced.

After the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards and the SAG Awards, as it is tradition, the Oscars will close the awards season. Hollywood’s biggest night will crown the finest achievements in film. However, first, we have to know the contenders.

This year, there are many exceptional works that could be considered for the prestigious award. Last year, CODA took home the prize as Best Picture, but many critics and fans weren’t much convinced with the win.

Among the favorites to earn many nominations are ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘TÁR’, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’, ‘Elvis’, ‘Aftersun’, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and more. Here, check out when the nominees’ announcement will take place.

When is the nominations’ announcement for the 2023 Academy Awards?

The official contenders for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. Meanwhile, the ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and it will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

In December, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gave a shortlist for several categories, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Best Visual Effects and International Feature Film.

Among the shortlisted artists were Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift for Original Song. Also, among the international films that are still in the race are Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Mexico) and All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany).