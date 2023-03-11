The Oscars are not only the most awaited awards by the stars, but also by the viewers and fans of the show. It's time to see who will take home the Oscars. Here, check out what time and how to broadcast the ceremony.

Finally the countdown is winding down and it's time to see which stars become more prestigious with an Oscar in their repertoire. Many actors and actresses seek to be recognized by the Academy over the years and sometimes it takes a while, as it has happened to Leonardo DiCaprio.

[Watch The Oscars 2023 online and free in the US]

There are many other important celebrities who have never received one of these awards, such as Naomi Watts or Johnny Depp. The voting and nomination system of the event consists of the elections of the members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, so it all depends on the analysis that they make during the year.

Billie Eilish, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jamie Dornan and Ariana DeBose were among the stars who have been invited to join this committee, among the 397 new members. This happens every summer and should they all accept, they would already have 10,665 members. Here, check out how to watch this year's edition...

What time are the Oscars 2023?

The 95th edition of the Oscars will take place this Sunday the 12th starting at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET and will last three hours, so the event will end at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. It will be Jimmy Kimmel who will return as host and solo, so we can expect some pretty strong jokes, especially after what happened last year.

Where and how to watch the Oscars 2023

There will be several options to watch this year's Academy Awards and one of the main ones is ABC, which will be broadcasting the ceremony from its channel, website and app. However, it will also be possible to watch live streaming, thanks to fuboTV, who is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

As there are several options to watch the awards, here is the complete list of platforms to watch the evening and also the red carpet: