The 95th Academy Awards took place tonight (Sunday, March 12th) and all the biggest stars of Hollywood were seen at the “champagne” carpet of the Theater Dolby in Los Angeles. Angela Bassett, Brendan Frasser, Jessica Chastain, Paul Mescal, Florence Pugh, and more served their best looks.

The Oscars will celebrate awards for the best film production of the last year, ,which includes fan-favorite movies such as ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once,’ ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and many more.

Apart from the nominees, which include several first-timers, there are also several A-listers to present and perform such as Halle Bailey, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and more. Don’t miss some of the best looks from the red carpet. Check them out.

Best looks of the Oscars 2023 red carpet

Sofia Carson

Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal

Halle Bailey

Vanessa Hudgens

Cara Delevigne

Jessica Chastain

Angela Bassett

Michelle Yeoh

Lady Gaga and Rihanna

Andrew Garfield and Janelle Monae

Cate Blanchett