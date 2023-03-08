The Oscars are just around the corner. Only a few days left to see the stars walk the red carpet and watch as they head to the most anticipated ceremony of the year. Here, check out if any women were nominated for Best Director.

The awards season has already begun and the Oscars countdown is coming to an end. Many are looking forward to the new edition, especially after last year's scandal between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Several doubts were raised before the organization released the nominations and one of them was whether there were women on the list for Best Director.

Last year it was Jane Campion who took home the golden statuette in this category for her work in The Power of the Dog. She became the third woman to win this nomination in the history of the Academy Awards. Chloé Zhao was the second and won it a year earlier, after directing Nomadland.

Now, everyone wanted to know if there would be female directors nominated in the category this year, especially after two of them have won the last two years in a row. The broadcast will take place on Sunday 12 at 8 PM and you can watch it on ABC or if you don't have cable on fuboTV, who is offering a one week free trial in the US.

Are there any women nominated for Best Director at the 2023 Oscars?

No woman has been nominated for Best Director this year, after a female director has taken home the award two years in a row. The list is made up of all men, such as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans and Todd Field for Tár, among others.

The female directors who were excluded from the category, as their works were nominated in other nominations, were Charlotte Wells for Aftersun and Sarah Polley for Women Talking. While Gina Prince-Bythewood for The Woman King and Maria Schrader for She Said have also not been recognized.

Despite the fact that two women have won in recent years, only seven women have been nominated for the award in the history of the Oscars. This has made a lot of noise and many artists in the industry have complained about the lack of consideration by the organization and those who choose who the nominees are.