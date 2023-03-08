The Oscars are just around the corner and it's time to see which stars are up for some of the biggest awards this year. Here, check if regular people can attend the awards ceremony or the red carpet.

The Oscars is the most anticipated Hollywood industry event of the year, not only for fans but also for all the nominated stars. Getting one of the golden statuettes is not an easy task and it is a recognition that most actors desire. Katharine Hepburn is the figure with the most awards won, having a total of four.

There are also some figures who have not managed to win any award, despite their great filmography full of successes. Some of them are Ian McKellen, Willem Dafoe, John Malkovich, Naomi Watts, Samuel L. Jackson, Johnny Depp, Amy Adams and Tom Cruise. Many have been nominated over the years, but have not been able to take home the award.

Now, the countdown is finally coming to an end and it is time to know who will be the artists who will add a statuette to their repertoire. However, prior to that moment, one of the doubts that have been installed is whether regular people can attend the ceremony. Many of the spectators want to rub shoulders with the most important stars of the moment.

Can regular people attend the Oscars 2023?

Many think that it is not easy to get to sit next to some of the most recognized superstars in the world, such as Brad Pitt or Jennifer Aniston. However, it's not as difficult as it may seem. There are several ways to get the privilege... One of them is to take part in the lottery held every year to get a seat in the stands along the red carpet.

Half of the 3,400 seats are reserved for industry insiders, either for nominees and their guests or even for presenters and studio executives. The remaining seats are awarded in a lottery to members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Another way is to sign up to fill these seats, because when the cameras roll around the venue, there can be no empty seats. Those seats are when the nominees or the entire cast goes on stage to claim the award and that's when you might be given the opportunity to sit next to a figure.

Also, in the case of the red carpet, it is possible to win a place to see the stars arrive at the event or you can also buy a ticket for an After Party. This is not cheap at all, as a place at the party could cost as much as $4,665 a piece.

This year's ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 12. at 8 PM and beforehand we will see the stars walk the red carpet before taking their seats at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast on ABC if you have cable and will also be available on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.