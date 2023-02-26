After the chaos that broke out between Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars 2022 ceremony, the actor has been excluded from several awards and projects. Here, check if he will be present at this year's Academy Awards.

Will Smith has finally been redeemed and has already participated in several productions after the scandal he starred in with Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022 awards ceremony. Soon we will see him return to one of the classics that has given him so much recognition in his career and fans can't wait for I Am Legend 2 to come out.

Everyone was shocked after the Bad Boys interpreter got up from his seat and slapped the comedian. As time went on, celebrities took sides and the waters seemed to be more divided than ever. That same night Smith took home the Oscar for Best Actor for his work in King Richard.

However, many are wondering what will happen to the 54-year-old actor. Is it possible that he will be nominated again at the Academy Awards? Will he attend the event again? There are several doubts about his presence and especially because this year's edition is just a few weeks away from its debut, with Jimmy Kimmel as host.

Is Will Smith to attend the Oscars 2023?

The organization behind the most anticipated event of the year learned from its mistakes and this year's edition will have a very special feature, called Crisis Team. Bill Cramer, CEO of the Academy, assured that "We hope that we are prepared for anything that we can't anticipate at this time, but that we are planning for in case it happens".

After the big scandal between Smith and Rock, the board of directors of the Hollywood Academy took a very drastic decision. Will has a veto, which remains in place to this day, where he is banned from the organization's activities, including the expected Oscars ceremony. This means that he will not be present and will be so for 10 years.