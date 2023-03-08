It's almost time for the 2023 Oscars but, while the campaign is over, there has been a new controversy regarding the Academy's rules. Here's what you need to know about Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett's controversy.

The 95th Academy Awards will be celebrated on Sunday (March 12th) to honor the best movies of the past year. After her SAG win, Michelle Yeoh is one of the favorites to take home the award for Best Actress but a recent Instagram post could have got her in trouble.

During the final hours of Oscars voting on Tuesday, the ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ star shared snippets of a Vogue article on her Instagram account. The article is titled “It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?,” and it contained an argument in her favor.

However, one of the paragraphs shared references her fellow best actress nominee Cate Blanchett (Tár), which said that Blanchett already had two Oscars under her belt, but she wouldn’t need “more confirmation” of being an “industry titan” due to her “expansive and unparalleled body of work.” However, for Yeoh, the “Oscar would be life changing.”

Why could Michelle Yeoh’s Instagram post break the Oscars rules?

While Yeoh’s post has been deleted, social media users and outlets have been reporting that it could have broken one of the Academy’s rules, the No. 11, which states that “any tactic that singles out ‘the competition’ by name or title is expressly forbidden.”

Can Yeoh lose her nomination?

Per Variety, that would be unlikely at this point. Especially, as the controversy is very similar to Andrea Riseborough’s campaign, in which the Academy determined that it didn’t go against the rules.

One of the tactics reviewed include an Instagram post on the “To Leslie” official account (also deleted), which also referenced Blanchett. If Yeoh wins on Sunday, she could become the second woman of color, and first Asian person, to win lead actress.

What is Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchet’s relationship?

The two actors are friends, and they have shared many moments during this awards season. They discussed their films in Variety’s “Actors on Actors” and both of them praised each other’s performances.