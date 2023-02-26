It seems that the Oscars have learned from their mistakes and during Sunday's ceremony a Crisis Team will be implemented in case something out of the ordinary happens. Here, check out what this means and what it consists of.

The reputation of the Oscars was pretty tarnished after the scandal between Will Smith and Chris Rock at last year's ceremony. Millions of viewers watched live as the actor climbed on stage to slap the comedian after he made a cruel joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

The protagonist of Bad Boys was banned for 10 years from any type of event organized by the Academy, so he will not be present during this year's edition. Now, the internal team of the organization has taken several measures to ensure that such moments never happen again, so they have decided to implement a Crisis Team.

Bill Cramer, CEO of the entity in charge of the awards, was the one who confirmed the new feature that the awards will have. "We have a whole crisis team, something we've never had before, and a lot of plans in place. We have executed many scenarios. Therefore, we expect that we will be prepared for anything that we cannot anticipate at this time", he said.

What is the Crisis Team to be implemented at the Oscars 2023?

After the drama of the Oscars 2022, the organization decided to get down to work and make some changes so that the same thing never happens again. Cramer was responsible for announcing that they managed to implement a Crisis Team in case it is needed.

The CEO said, "We've opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars. But these crisis plans, the crisis communication teams and structures that we have, allow us to say that this is the group that we need to put together very quickly".

The Crisis Team is a defense mechanism for any kind of inconvenience that may occur during the presentation of the most sought after awards in the industry. It could be used in different types of scenarios, so it takes a lot of planning and organization time.

"Obviously depending on the details of the crisis, and hopefully nothing happens and we never have to use them, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify", Bill ended.