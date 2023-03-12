Lady Gaga is set to return to the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to perform one of her biggest hits at the Oscars ceremony. Here, check out which song she will be performing tonight.

Lady Gaga is in one of the best moments of her career and it was finally confirmed that she will not only be at the Oscars as another nominee, but she will be singing on stage and in front of a massive audience. This is not the first time that the artist will be performing at the event, as she previously performed Shallow alongside Bradley Cooper in 2019.

That same year he took home the award for Best Song for the melody and his acceptance speech revolutionized everyone who attended and watched the ceremony. "If you have a dream, fight for it. It doesn't matter how many times you get rejected, it's how many times you get back up", said the singer upon receiving her first Oscar award, thanks to her work in A Star Is Born.

Now, she has once again been nominated in the Best Original Song category for her work for the sequel to one of the most popular movies of 2022, Top Gun: Maverick. Gaga will compete with other big stars for the award, such as Rihanna for Lift Me Up, Sofia Carson for Applause and The Weeknd for Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength).

Which song will Lady Gaga sing at the Oscars 2023?

The 36-year-old star will be back on stage at the Academy Awards and will be performing Hold My Hand, which is nominated for Best Original Song for Top Gun: Maverick. Variety confirmed Gaga's presence just hours before the most anticipated event of the year.

It is not the first time she has been nominated, nor is it the first time she has sung there. Her first recognition by the organization that delivers the golden awards came in 2016, when she was again nominated in Best Original Song for Til It Happens To You, from the film The Hunting Ground.

In addition, she was also nominated in another category. In 2019, she not only won the award for her song, but she was also one of the candidates to win the award for Best Actress for her role as Ally Campana in A Star Is Born.