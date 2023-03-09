The Oscars are just around the corner and little by little details are being revealed about what will be the most awaited night in the film industry. Here, check out what the stars will be eating during the awards ceremony.

The most important celebrities will be present at the most awaited night of the Hollywood film industry, so it is a reason to celebrate in a big way. The Oscars is not only an event where awards are handed out and that's it, but many redirect the future of their careers with the victories. The broadcast will be carried by ABC and fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

As one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies, especially since it is organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it is no surprise that the best people are chosen to carry out some aspects of the event, such as the food. As the evening usually lasts about two and a half hours, the artists must be catered for and many wonder what they actually eat, or if they eat anything at all.

After Ellen DeGeneres ordered a pizza at the 2014 edition, several things were changed in relation to what the luxury guests consumed. Last year it was Wolfgang Puck who had to create elegant and sophisticated dishes for the post-ceremony party, where we saw smoked salmon Oscars. Here, check out what this year's menu will be...

Academy Awards 2023: Who will be in charge of the food?

Wolfgang Puck will return as the designated chef for the awards ceremony, which means he will be in charge of feeding the stars during the ceremony. This time he promised that there will be a wide variety of dishes to taste and that different palates, preferences and styles will be taken into account.

"We have a lot of vegan dishes, from pasta to risottos, to Chinese-style eggplant and fritto misto, everything, and all with vegetables, all vegan, so it's very good," he said.

Academy Awards 2023: What does the menu consist of?

The menu that Puck will create will be quite extensive and extravagant. The Austrian chef finally revealed some of the dishes that will be served on Sunday night, the 12th. Salmon toast in the shape of the awards and chocolate cigarettes will be some of the choices for the stars.

"We'll have a great menu again this year, and it's always about tradition and innovation. So we do new things and keep some of the old things. Of the old things that everybody already knows, our truffle chicken pot pie, and we do our agnolotti, every year with some different fillings, sometimes with truffle, sometimes with fresh peas and so on. And then we have a bouillabaisse style fish, a branzino", Wolfgang said.