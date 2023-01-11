We are just around the corner from the most important awards ceremony in the world of film and Hollywood stars. There are only a few more events to go before the Oscars 2023 arrives. Here, check out when they will take place.

After a rather scandalous edition, the Oscars are back and seemingly more refreshed than ever. The 95th Academy Awards will continue its course and will reveal the new nominees for 2023 on January 24. Bill Kramer, CEO of ABC, gave an interview to Variety and assured that this year all categories will be included in the live broadcast.

"We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way", said Kramer.

As it happens every year, in less than two months we will be in the presence of one of the most luxurious awards of the season. Not only for its red carpet and its golden awards, but also for those who attend the ceremony. It seems that the next edition will last around three hours, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

When will the Oscars 2023 take place?

This year's Academy Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12 in Los Angeles. Specifically at the Dolby Theatre, now renamed Ovation Hollywood. It will be broadcast on ABC and the president of the network assured that they will continue with the program, because what happened last year with the comedian and the actor was an accident.

"My assessment of the Oscars was that it was really a successful year for the show. Obviously there was a lot of controversy, which overshadowed a lot of the positive things about the show, but I was very happy with the show. Even before that unfortunate moment, the show started year after year, and we came back in a big way", Craig Erwich assured Deadline.