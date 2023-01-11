An awards season without the Oscars? I don't think so. Everyone is waiting to find out who the new nominees are and everything that has to do with the ceremony. Here, check out where they will be held.

It's only two months until the eyes of the film world are set on the most important ceremony of all, the 95th Academy Awards. Not only is she the bearer of the most elegant and glamorous red carpet, but she has also given us several iconic moments... and others not so much. What will the new edition of the Oscars surprise us with?

We all remember the embarrassing moment that took place in the last edition, where we saw a tense moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock. However, we have also celebrated others, such as when Ellen DeGeneres gathered several big stars and took a massive selfie during the ceremony in 2014.

Jimmy Kimmel will be back to host the evening this year and it will be his third time on stage, having taken over during 2017 and 2018. "Being invited to host the Oscars for the third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I'm grateful to the academy for asking me so quickly after all the good ones said no", the comedian joked, announcing his spot on the show.

Where will the 2023 Oscars be held?

The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, now renamed Ovation Hollywood, during the afternoon/evening of Sunday, March 12. The Academy Award nominees and nominees will be announced on January 24, so it won't be long before we know who the nominees are to take home the golden statuette.

Several predictions have already been revealed. According to some statistics based on previous awards and news, these are some of the winning stars and the respective categories: