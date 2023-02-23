The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th in Los Angeles to celebrate the accomplishments of film in the past year, including the Best Original Songs. Here, check out which artists will sing at the ceremony.

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th at the Theater Dolby of Los Angeles to celebrate the accomplishments of film in the past year. While the focus might be on the actors, what is a ceremony without performances? Here’s who is going to sing during the 2023 Oscars.

Certainly the stage at the Academy Awards is one of the most prestigious in the world. Throughout the years, there have been some iconic performances such as Irene Cara’s singing ‘What a Feeling’ (1983) or Madonna singing ‘Sooner or Later’ (1991), among many more.

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Adele and Lady Gaga have been some of the most recent music performers. This year, there were many pop stars considered in the category of ‘Best Song,’ including Taylor Swift (‘Carolina’) and Selena Gomez (‘My Mind and Me’), but neither of them won the nod.

Who will be performing at the 2023 Oscars?

The tradition is that the artists nominated for Best Original Song perform during the telecast. Sometimes those are professional singers, and sometimes actors themselves perform. This year, the nominees for the category include:

Rihanna, “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Lady Gaga, “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Son Lux, “This Is a Life,” featuring Mitski and David Byrne (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, “Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

Sofia Carson, “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)

However, for now, only Rihanna has been confirmed to perform. The singer recently headlined the Super Bowl 2023, in which she revealed her second pregnancy. Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars, which will air live on ABC and fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US at 8 PM ET on March 12.