Get ready fans... the Oscars are about to begin and the order of the golden statuettes has been revealed. Here, check out which categories will be presented from start to finish.

We are just a few hours away from the start of a new edition of the most important awards in the film industry and many stars have already arrived on the red carpet, whose color has changed this year for the first time in six decades. The Oscars will start at 8:00 p.m. and will last almost three hours, so the countdown is nearly over.

Many celebrities are waiting for their name to be called on stage tonight and viewers will witness how some of them could make history, such as Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh. The actress from Tár has been nominated for the third time and if she takes home the golden statuette, she could enter the group of the most awarded figures in the history of the academy.

The ceremony will be rebroadcast by ABC and there will also be an option for those without cable, as it will be available through the streaming platform fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. The red carpet will also be covered and rebroadcast by these media, but will begin one hour before the awards are given.

Oscars 2023: Awards in order of presentation

Actress in a Supporting Role

Animated Featured Film

Costume Design

Cinematography

Actor in a Supporting Role

Documentary Short Film

Documentary Feature Film

Production Design

Sound

International Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Visual Effects

Live Action Short Film

Animated Short Film

Original Screenplay

Original Score

Original Song

Film Editing

Directing

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Best Picture