We are just a few hours away from the start of a new edition of the most important awards in the film industry and many stars have already arrived on the red carpet, whose color has changed this year for the first time in six decades. The Oscars will start at 8:00 p.m. and will last almost three hours, so the countdown is nearly over.
Many celebrities are waiting for their name to be called on stage tonight and viewers will witness how some of them could make history, such as Cate Blanchett or Michelle Yeoh. The actress from Tár has been nominated for the third time and if she takes home the golden statuette, she could enter the group of the most awarded figures in the history of the academy.
The ceremony will be rebroadcast by ABC and there will also be an option for those without cable, as it will be available through the streaming platform fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. The red carpet will also be covered and rebroadcast by these media, but will begin one hour before the awards are given.
Oscars 2023: Awards in order of presentation
Actress in a Supporting Role
Animated Featured Film
Costume Design
Cinematography
Actor in a Supporting Role
Documentary Short Film
Documentary Feature Film
Production Design
Sound
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Visual Effects
Live Action Short Film
Animated Short Film
Original Screenplay
Original Score
Original Song
Film Editing
Directing
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Best Picture