Rihanna will be back on stage and her performance will be one of the highlights of the Oscars 2023. Here, check out which songs she will perform during the awards ceremony.

2023 will be Rihanna's year to take the industry by storm like never before. First we saw her perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, while announcing that she is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. Now, she's ready to take on one of the biggest stages again: the Oscars, where she has received a nomination for Best Song.

The Barbados singer has been chosen to be one of the artists to perform during the course of the evening at the Academy Awards ceremony. Fans have gone from not seeing her for six years to starring in two major events within months of each other. In addition, he has announced that his ninth album is on the way and should be arriving soon.

As she recently revealed in an interview with AppleMusic, Anti was her "most brilliant" album and she assured that R9 won't be anything like it. "If it's not going to be better, it's not worth trying. That's not the right way to look at music because it has to be an outlet, a space to create. Whatever. And I'm not even talking about it being on a grand scale, just something that makes you feel good. Just one song could do the trick", she said.

What songs will Rihanna sing at the Oscars 2023?

The 35-year-old artist is not only nominated at the Oscars for best song, but she will be performing on stage. There she will perform Lift Me Up, her original tune for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song was written by several stars, including Riri, but she had help from Nigerian singer Tems, composer Ludwig Göransson and the film's director Ryan Coogler.

It is her first solo single since 2016, when she released Love on the Brain. In addition, the hit is dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, the protagonist of the Marvel film who passed away from cancer in August 2020. In case she is going to present any other songs, these have not been announced.