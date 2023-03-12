The day is finally here and it's time to see which artists will take home the golden statuette. Many celebrities have been nominated for the first time this year and here are the newcomers to the Oscars.

Oscars 2023: Which stars have been nominated for the first time?

The Oscars awards ceremony is just hours away and we will finally know the outcome of this year's competition, whose categories are full of big names and newcomers. There are several artists who could break records with today's awards, such as Cate Blanchett, who already has three golden statuettes and is now in the running to win Best Actress for Tár.

Although the academy's reputation has been tarnished a bit, especially after the Will Smith/Chris Rock scandal, the event has changed several things within its format. This year there will be a Crisis Team so that no aggression or unfortunate events happen on stage. It will be emphasized that everyone must respect the rules imposed by the organization.

In case this does not happen, the committee may take the decision to ban the star who has not followed the rules, as it has happened in previous years. The evening will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and there will be several ways to watch it live. One of them is by cable through ABC or by streaming, thanks to fuboTV (7-days free trial).

Who have been nominated for the first time at the Oscars?

Jamie Lee Curtis – Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Fraser – Actor in a Leading Role for The Whale

Michelle Yeoh – Actress in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Austin Butler – Actor in a Leading Role for Elvis

Paul Mescal – Actor in a Leading Role for Aftersun

Ke Huy Quan – Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson – Actor in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin

Bill Nighy – Actor in a Leading Role for Living

Colin Farrell – Actor in a Leading Role for The Banshees of Inisherin

Ana de Armas – Actress in a Leading Role for Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – Actress in a Leading Role for To Leslie

Kerry Condon – Actress in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephenie Shu – Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau – Actress in a Supporting Role for The Whale

Barry Keoghan – Actor in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Actor in a Supporting Role for Causeway