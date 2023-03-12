The Oscars awards ceremony is just hours away and we will finally know the outcome of this year's competition, whose categories are full of big names and newcomers. There are several artists who could break records with today's awards, such as Cate Blanchett, who already has three golden statuettes and is now in the running to win Best Actress for Tár.
Although the academy's reputation has been tarnished a bit, especially after the Will Smith/Chris Rock scandal, the event has changed several things within its format. This year there will be a Crisis Team so that no aggression or unfortunate events happen on stage. It will be emphasized that everyone must respect the rules imposed by the organization.
In case this does not happen, the committee may take the decision to ban the star who has not followed the rules, as it has happened in previous years. The evening will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and there will be several ways to watch it live. One of them is by cable through ABC or by streaming, thanks to fuboTV (7-days free trial).
Who have been nominated for the first time at the Oscars?
Jamie Lee Curtis – Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Fraser – Actor in a Leading Role for The Whale
Michelle Yeoh – Actress in a Leading Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Austin Butler – Actor in a Leading Role for Elvis
Paul Mescal – Actor in a Leading Role for Aftersun
Ke Huy Quan – Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brendan Gleeson – Actor in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin
Bill Nighy – Actor in a Leading Role for Living
Colin Farrell – Actor in a Leading Role for The Banshees of Inisherin
Ana de Armas – Actress in a Leading Role for Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – Actress in a Leading Role for To Leslie
Kerry Condon – Actress in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephenie Shu – Actress in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau – Actress in a Supporting Role for The Whale
Barry Keoghan – Actor in a Supporting Role for The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Actor in a Supporting Role for Causeway