The Oscars are not only the most prestigious awards in the Hollywood film industry, but also one of the most anticipated events for audiences and fans alike. This year's ceremony had some great moments and the iconic carpet changed its color for the first time in six decades, being now a champagne hue.
Many stars were protagonists in the categories, but so were the artists who took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga's performance with Hold My Hand and Rihanna's performance with Lift Me Up were two of the favorite moments of the night.
We finally know which titles and celebrities have added a golden statuette to their awards repertoire and although only one can emerge victorious in each category, the rest have taken home the recognition and the distinction of being an academy nominee. Here, check out who has won this year...
Full list of Oscars 2023 Winners
Actress in a Supporting Role – Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Animated Featured Film – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Costume Design – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)
Actor in a Supporting Role – Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary Short Film – The Elephant Whisperers
Documentary Feature Film – Navalny
Production Design – All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper)
Sound – Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)
International Feature Film – All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Makeup and Hairstyling – The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley)
Visual Effects – Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)
Live Action Short Film – An Irish Goodbye
Animated Short Film – The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Original Screenplay – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)
Original Score – All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)
Original Song – Naatu Naatu (M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for RRR)
Editing – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)
Best Director – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Actor in a Leading Role – Brendan Fraser for The Whale
Actress in a Leading Role – Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Picture – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Adapted Screenplay – Women Talking (Sarah Polley)