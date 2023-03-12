The die has been cast, the coin has shown its side and the mystery has finally been revealed. The presenters of the Oscars have told who the winners were and here we tell you their names.

Oscars 2023: Who are the winners?

The Oscars are not only the most prestigious awards in the Hollywood film industry, but also one of the most anticipated events for audiences and fans alike. This year's ceremony had some great moments and the iconic carpet changed its color for the first time in six decades, being now a champagne hue.

Many stars were protagonists in the categories, but so were the artists who took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Lady Gaga's performance with Hold My Hand and Rihanna's performance with Lift Me Up were two of the favorite moments of the night.

We finally know which titles and celebrities have added a golden statuette to their awards repertoire and although only one can emerge victorious in each category, the rest have taken home the recognition and the distinction of being an academy nominee. Here, check out who has won this year...

Full list of Oscars 2023 Winners

Actress in a Supporting Role – Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Featured Film – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Costume Design – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

Actor in a Supporting Role – Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary Short Film – The Elephant Whisperers

Documentary Feature Film – Navalny

Production Design – All Quiet on the Western Front (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper)

Sound – Top Gun: Maverick (Mark Weingarten, James Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

International Feature Film – All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Makeup and Hairstyling – The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley)

Visual Effects – Avatar: The Way of Water (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)

Live Action Short Film – An Irish Goodbye

Animated Short Film – The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Original Screenplay – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

Original Score – All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)

Original Song – Naatu Naatu (M.M. Keeravaani and Chandrabose for RRR)

Editing – Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)

Best Director – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Leading Role – Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Actress in a Leading Role – Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Picture – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Adapted Screenplay – Women Talking (Sarah Polley)