The awards season is about to begin and the countdown for the red carpet and the explosive interviews of the artists has already started. Here, check out who will host the Oscars 2023.

The Oscars are back after a somewhat embarrassing ceremony in 2022. It's time for celebrities to put on their best outfits and get their speeches ready, because this year there will be great works in the list of nominees. The red carpet is one of the most awaited sections of the event, as we will see who will be present that night.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as usual. Many doubts were raised after the organization that makes the awards ceremony a reality, AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences), assured that the event will take place as it does every year.

Will Smith will be invited? Chris Rock too? It will undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated events of the year, not only because of the awards. But also for all the gossip it will bring with it. In addition, the unknown of who will be the host of the night has been revealed and many believe that it is the right decision.

Jimmy Kimmel to host the Oscars once again

Many viewers who have been following the awards show for years say that for some time it suffered a sort of identity crisis. So the decision to have Jimmy Kimmel as host is the right one and everything would indicate that the Oscars may be returning to normal, especially after the last edition.

The comedian is back once again as host to announce the categories live on Sunday night, the 12th. This is the third time he will be in charge of the program, since he had a break of almost five years of not being present in that role. At the time, he presented several consecutive broadcasts in 2017 and 2018.

“Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no”, said Jimmy.

On the other hand, two important heads of the organization also spoke about the comedian's return. Bill Kramer, executive director of the Academy, said, "Jimmy is the perfect host to help us recognize the incredible artists and films at our 95th Academy Awards. His love of movies, his expertise in live television and his ability to connect with our global audiences will create an unforgettable experience for our millions of viewers around the world".

While Janet Yang, Academy president, added "With the fresh perspective and masterful guidance of Kimmel, Weiss and Kirshner, the Oscars will celebrate its rich 95-year history, the collaborative nature of filmmaking and our diverse, dynamic and deeply creative community of filmmakers".