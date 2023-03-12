Finally the Oscars are closer than ever and we are only an hour away from the start of the new Oscars. Tom Cruise is one of the actors nominated for Best Actor and he will not be present. Here, check the reason why.

Tom Cruise is one of the most important nominees of the night and most of his peers are already on their way to the Oscars, while others have already made their grand entrance long ago. That the Top Gun actor has yet to walk the champagne carpet caught the attention of many and it has finally been confirmed that he will not be present at this year's ceremony.

The pilot's performance has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor, thanks to his work as Pete Mitchell in the sequel to the 1986 classic, Top Gun: Maverick. Director Joseph Kosinski's work earned several nominations at this year's Academy Awards, including Best Original Song and Best Picture. So it has earned a place in most of the major categories.

This year's ceremony will have several ways in which it can be viewed live. One of them is through the ABC channel and its websites. It will also be streamed, thanks to fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States. The event will start at 8 PM and will last approximately three hours. Here, check out why Cruise will not be present...

Why Tom Cruis will not attend the Oscars 2023?

According to Deadline, the 60-year-old actor will not be present at the awards ceremony because he is back on the road and working on his next project. He is currently in the UK and we may soon see him doing some crazy shoots, like shooting on an aircraft carrier in Sicily.

Who will receive the award if Tom Cruise wins?

Should Cruise take home the award for Best Actor for the Top Gun sequel, it will be Jerry Bruckheimer who will take the stage to receive the golden award. He is responsible for producing the Oscar-nominated film, along with the actor and production team. We are likely to see him thanking Tom and maybe even reading a speech.