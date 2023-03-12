The Oscars are just a few hours away and some celebrities have already arrived on the red carpet, whose color this year will be very different. Here, check out why they changed the carpet and to what shade.

The red carpet at the Oscars is one of the most awaited areas of the awards ceremony, not only to see the arrival of the celebrities to the theater, but also the moment when they begin to show off their elegant looks. It is also the place for interviews and the GLAMBOT, which is a robot cameraman created by filmmaker Cole Walliser.

However, this year there will be several changes and one of them is the color of the carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. It was confirmed that during the 95th edition of the Academy Awards, the artists' runway will not be red, but will opt for a much lighter color. This has not happened since 1961 and the color had already been marked as something iconic in the event.

The ceremony will be rebroadcast by ABC and there will also be an option for those without cable, as it will be available through the streaming platform fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial in the United States. The red carpet will also be covered and rebroadcast by these media, but will begin one hour before the awards are given.

What color is the new Oscars carpet?

For the first time in six decades, the Oscars carpet will not be red, but it was decided to use a lighter color and ended up being champagne. Over the years we have seen how the shade of red varied but never changed so radically, until this edition.

On Wednesday the preparations for the event began to develop and we saw how the workers unrolled a champagne-colored carpet, while the host was giving a speech. “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed”, Jimmy Kimmel said.

Why is it no longer a red carpet?

It was not a decision that was taken lightly, but it was arrived at thanks to two of the creative consultants, Lisa Love and Raúl Ávila (creative director of the Met Gala). The color change was thought out in great detail, as it has been red for six decades.

This year it has not only become a light color, but it will also be covered, in order to protect the stars and cameras from the weather. In addition, according to The Associated Press, it is designed to turn the arrival of the artists into a nighttime event.

Lisa, a Vogue contributor, assured the media outlet that there has always been something of a disconnect between the dress code and natural daylight. "We turn a daytime event into nighttime. It's night, even though it's still 3:00", Love told AP.