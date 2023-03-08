The Oscars are just around the corner and many are wondering if only the awards ceremony will be broadcast or if we will be able to get a closer look at the stars. Here, check if there will be a pre-show and red carpet coverage.

We are finally less than a week away from the most important awards in the film industry and Hollywood: the Oscars. Celebrities are ready to find out who will add an Academy Award to their list of accolades and who will just get nominated. It's time to reveal the mystery and find out which productions are the best.

Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of the works that is dominating the charts, along with All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin. Some polls have claimed that the best actor award is between Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser, for their work in Elvis and The Whale.

This year's ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 8 PM at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The highly anticipated event will be broadcast on ABC and there will also be an option for those who do not have cable, as it will be available through the streaming platform fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

Will there be a red carpet at the Oscars 2023?

Of course they do! As happens every year, first we will see how the stars wear their best outfits and walk the red carpet. This is the home of the interviews, where the nominees tell us how they feel and what they are looking forward to the night, as well as who dressed them and the GLAMBOT.

Will there be a pre-show at the Oscars 2023?

This year's Academy Awards will feature a pre-show. ABC News will host On the Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95, a pre-show event that will air from 1 to 4 PM ET / 10 AM to 1 PM PT on ABC. In addition, it will also be available for online viewing on the network's website from 1:30 PM EDT / 10:30 AM PDT until the official awards ceremony begins.

Shortly after the pre-show begins, we will see Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh team up to host the show with the countdown to the Oscars 2023, which will begin at 6:30 PM / 3:30 PM PT also on ABC. The special will run 90 minutes and aims to give fans a behind-the-scenes look.