In a very short time we will see the evening that the entire film industry has been waiting for almost a year. It's time to see who will win Best Picture at the Oscars 2023. Here, check out the favorite film so far.

This year's Oscars are just two weeks away and we will soon see the industry's biggest names walk the red carpet and then head to the awards ceremony. There is a lot of mystery as to who will win the most important statuettes of the night, as many great productions and projects have been nominated.

[Watch the Oscars 2023 online and free on fuboTV]

Bill Cramer, general director of the Academy, assured that they have several things planned for the 95th edition but especially in terms of security, since they do not want the same thing to happen as happened last year with Will Smith and Chris Rock. This time they will implement a new system, called Crisis Team, which is basically a defense mechanism for any type of inconvenience that may occur.

The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 12 at the Dolby Theatre, now renamed Ovation Hollywood, in Los Angeles. The broadcast, which will begin at 8 PM ET, will be carried by ABC but can be seen live and streamed on fuboTV, which is offering a one-week free trial in the United States.

Which film could win Best Picture?

According to several predictions, polls and analyses, it seems that the favorite movie to win the Best Picture award at the Oscars 2023 is Everything Everywhere All at Once. The story starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis has swept several other events taking the top awards, such as the SAG Awards or the Golden Globes.

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's film, which is distributed by A24, will have to compete with other major productions. Among the nominees are Elvis, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans, Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking, The Banshees of Inisherin, Triangle of Sadness and finally Tár.

The latter is another audience and awards favorite of late. Starring Cate Blanchett, the story has managed to captivate critics and seems to be neck and neck with Yeoh and Curtis' film. In two weeks we will find out who has been crowned the year's best film...