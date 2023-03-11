We are hours away from the Oscars awards ceremony, but first the stars must make their grand entrance on the red carpet. Here, check out what time and how to see them arrive.

The countdown is coming to an end and it's time for another edition of the most important awards in the film industry to take place. This Sunday, some stars will be recognized at the Oscars and there are many new faces among the nominees, such as Austin Butler and Brendan Fraser.

[Watch The Oscars 2023 online and free in the US]

Being recognized with one of the iconic golden statuettes is a privilege that many actors and actresses seek throughout their careers. Many big names are part of this year's categories, such as Cate Blanchett for her work in Tár and Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Before the ceremony kicks off, celebrities must make their grand arrival at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to show off their elegant outfits on the red carpet. The pre-show will be hosted by Ashley Graham, Vanessa Hudgens and Lilly Singh.

What time is the Oscars red carpet?

This Sunday, March 12, the Oscars red carpet will take place and the special, called Countdown to the Oscars, will begin airing at 6:30 PM ET on ABC. However, as usual E! will also have its own coverage, which will begin at 5 PM ET and will be hosted by Laverne Cox.

There we will see the hosts interview some of the stars, talk about how they are preparing for the night and more. Arrivals will start a little earlier, so it's likely that we'll see some of them already on the carpet... whose color this year is not red.

Where to watch the Oscars red carpet?

This year there will be several ways to watch both the ceremony and the red carpet. The main channel that will be in charge of broadcasting everything related to the Oscars is ABC. So you will be able to watch it both on their website and on their app, or else on the channel.

On the other hand, there are also multiple options to watch it via streaming. Hulu Live TV and fuboTV are two of them. The latter is offering a one-week free trial in the United States, so it is the ideal time to watch all the coverage from start to finish.