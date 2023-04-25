The official account of the Academy Awards confirmed when the next edition of the Oscars will take place. Here, check everything that is known.

This year's Academy Awards brought quite a few surprises, marking Everything Everywhere All at Once as the big winner of the night. The film directed by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert took all the major awards at the event.

During the evening, which took place on March 12, the A24-produced film took home seven golden awards. Among them were Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay and more.

Now, the official Oscars account has revealed that the next installment of the film industry's most popular and coveted statuettes has already been scheduled. Here, check out where and when they will take place...

When will the Oscars 2024 take place?

The 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, according to an announcement published by the organization on social media. Not only will we see major titles take home the most important award, but celebrities will gain new prestige.

As is customary every year, the event will be broadcast live on ABC. It will be available "in more than 200 territories around the world," according to the association.

Where will the Oscars 2024 be held?

The next edition of the prestigious film awards will be held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony will once again be held at its usual venue since 2001. The only time this was not the case was during 2021, which should have been held at Los Angeles' Union Station due to the COVID-19 pandemic.