After months and months of speculation and predictions, the Academy has finally revealed the nominees for the upcoming 95th Oscars and not everyone is pleased with announcement. Here, check out the biggest snubs and surprises.

After months and months of speculation and predictions, the Academy has finally revealed the nominees for the upcoming 95th Oscars… And people have opinions. Despite the great work, not everyone can be nominated and, as every year, there were some snubs and some surprises.

However, many of the favorites films made it in all the predicted categories. ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is the most-nominated movie with 11 nods, including all the big categories: Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis, Stephanie Hsu), Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Directing, Original Screenplay, Best Picture, and more.

It’s followed by ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, which received nine nominations; ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ with 9, ‘Elvis’ with 8, ‘The Fabelmans’ with 7, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with 6, ‘Wakanda Forever’ with 5 and ‘Tár’ with five nods too. Here, check out all the surprises and snubs of the Academy Awards 2023.

Surprise: Paul Mescal | Snub: Tom Cruise

Paul Mescal earned the fifth slot of the Best Actor category thanks to his performance in the beautiful and heartbreaking ‘Aftersun.’ He beat Tom Cruise in the predictions, who could have earned his fourth nomination.

Surprise: Andrea Riseborough (Best Actress)

The Best Actress category is a wild one. Blonde, which was one of the most divisive films of the past year, was left out in almost every category, but Ana de Armas received a nod for her role of Marylin Monroe. Meanwhile, Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) also scored a surprise nod, after what Deadline calls a “late-blooming word-of-mouth awards campaign.” However, Viola Davis (The Woman King) and Danielle Deadwyler (Till) felt snubbed.

Surprise: Bryan Tyree Henry (Supporting Actor - Causeway)

Tyree Henry’s performance in AppleTV+’s ‘Causeway’ has earned him praise and nominations (Critics Choice Awards). However, it seemed like a long-shot to win the Oscar nod, especially in a competitive category with actors such as Ben Whishaw (Women Talking) and Brad Pitt (Babylon).

Snub: Paul Dano (Supporting Actor - The Fabelmans)

In the same category, it also feels odd to not have Paul Dano nominated. However, his possible spot was taken by his co-star Judd Hirsch as Boris Schildkraut. Another year, and this great performer hasn’t earned his first nod.

Surprise (kinda): Angela Bassett (Supporting Actress - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

While Bassett has been collecting awards the whole season, it is the first time that Marvel gets an acting nomination for the Academy Awards and that’s worth noting. However, Bassett’s work undoubtedly deserves recognition.

Snub: Women Talking in acting categories

While it’s nice to have Hsu and Lee Curtis both nominated for Best Supporting Actress, it’s hard not to see any of the actresses of Women Talking in this category. Or even Rooney Mara in the Best Actress slot, which at the end went to Ana de Armas for her role in ‘Blonde.’

Snub: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez for Best Original Song

Rihanna earned her first Academy nomination with ‘Lift Me Up’, while Lady Gaga earned her fourth thanks to ‘Hold My Hand.’ However, many fans were expecting to see Taylor Swift, who was also campaigning for ‘All Too Well’ for best short, to earn her first Oscar nod to Carolina. Even Selena Gomez had her chances with ‘My Mind and Me.’’

Snub: Charlotte Wells, Sarah Poley, James Cameron (Directing)

Another year, another diversity drama. The Academy broke two years of women fighting for Best Director this year, leaving out some more than deserved choices such as Charlotte Wells (Aftersun) and Sarah Polley (Women Talking). Instead, the biggest surprise was Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness) getting the nod for Best Director. Not even James Cameron earned the nod!

Snub: The Batman for Best Cinematography

Well, for what is worth, ‘The Batman’ earned three nominations (Best Visual Effects, Sound and Best Makeup). However, fans think that it also should have been considered for Best Cinematography. This was the most unpredictable category, with films such as Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, TÁR, and Empire of Light, with other favorites such as Avatar: The Way of Water or Everything Everywhere All At Once being left out.